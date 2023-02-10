Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say

Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed.

DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street.

He had at least one gunshot wound.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators say the car had been towed from an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Crime Stoppers is offering for $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest an indictment.

If you have any information you can call Dallas Police at 214-671-3523 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.