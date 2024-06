article

The newest H-E-B store in North Texas opened Wednesday in Tarrant County.

The Texas-based grocery chain held a grand opening celebration for the store in Mansfield.

Dozens of super-fans lined up to be the first shoppers once the doors opened at 6 a.m.

The new store is on East Broad Street along Highway 287.

On Thursday, H-E-B is set to break ground on another new store in Rockwall.

That store should open in September of next year.