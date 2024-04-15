Former Cowboys lineman Greg Ellis tackling mental health with new foundation

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman and current assistant defensive line coach Greg Ellis is teaming up with the City of Dallas to support mental health awareness, especially in communities of color.

A free wellness summit will be held at Singing Hills Recreation Center in Dallas on Saturday, May 4.

The Getting My Help Mental Wellness Walk and Fair includes a 5K walk, workshops, entertainment and more.

Ellis started the nonprofit organization Getting My Help. Ellis says he was moved to take action after learning that former Chargers linebacker Junior Seau committed suicide.

"The problem is growing," said the former Cowboys first rounder. "The more attention, positive attention that you shed on it can help."

Ellis says it is important that people like Cowboys QB Dak Prescott use their platform to increase awareness about the issue.

"You need guys like Dak Prescott to be vocal about encouraging people to get the necessary help," he said.

You can learn more about the walk here.