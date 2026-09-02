Grass fires burn along highways in Dallas and Denton counties
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Several grass fires were reported on Wednesday afternoon along highways in Dallas and Denton counties.
Hwy. 114 Grass Fire
A grass fire scorched a large field along Highway 114 near Justin in Denton County.
The Justin Fire Department said the fire started around 3:30 p.m. as the result of an accident involving a cement mixer. Part of the truck rolled onto the road.
The fire burned about five acres before it was contained.
Hwy. 161 Grass Fire
Moments after leaving that fire, SKY 4 flew over another grass fire in Grand Prairie in Dallas County.
Black smoke was seen rising from the area off Highway 161 just north of Interstate 30.
The fire mostly burned through dense trees and brush.
The Source: The information in this story comes from public officials and the SKY 4 helicopter.