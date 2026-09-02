Grass fires burn along highways in Dallas and Denton counties

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The Brief Multiple grass fires broke out on Wednesday afternoon along major highways in Dallas and Denton counties. A cement mixer accident started the fire that burned five acres along Highway 114 in Justin. A second fire off Highway 161 in Grand Prairie burned through trees and brush.



Several grass fires were reported on Wednesday afternoon along highways in Dallas and Denton counties.

Hwy. 114 Grass Fire

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A grass fire scorched a large field along Highway 114 near Justin in Denton County.

The Justin Fire Department said the fire started around 3:30 p.m. as the result of an accident involving a cement mixer. Part of the truck rolled onto the road.

The fire burned about five acres before it was contained.

Hwy. 161 Grass Fire

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Moments after leaving that fire, SKY 4 flew over another grass fire in Grand Prairie in Dallas County.

Black smoke was seen rising from the area off Highway 161 just north of Interstate 30.

The fire mostly burned through dense trees and brush.