Grapevine Police arrest 5, recover multiple stolen vehicles in auto theft ring

The Brief Grapevine Police announced the arrests of five suspects and the recovery of multiple vehicles as part of an auto theft ring bust. The five-month investigation initially began after police recovered a vehicle stolen from a local hotel that had its license plates swapped out. Officials also seized thousands of vehicle parts, large sums of cash and stolen firearms they estimated at a value of $1.6 million, with more stolen vehicles expected to be recovered.



An auto theft ring bust by Grapevine Police led to the recovery of over a million dollars worth of stolen goods.

Arrests made in Grapevine auto theft ring

Grapevine auto theft suspects

What we know:

Grapevine Police announced the arrests of five suspects linked to a local auto theft ring as part of an ongoing investigation that began five months ago.

Shayla Edwards, Diego Rodriguez, Perla Rodriguez, Jose Angel Rodriguez and Myles Guidry have all been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and property theft over $300,000.

Grapevine auto theft

Over $1 million in stolen goods

The backstory:

On Jan. 29, Grapevine Police responded to a stolen vehicle report from an Embassy Suites hotel. Once the vehicle was recovered, officials determined the license plate had been swapped.

Investigators linked the report to other stolen vehicles, and executed search warrants at local residences, car shops and storage facilities during their investigation.

Grapevine Police were able to recover thousands of vehicle parts linked to 30 stolen vehicles, and they suspect more vehicles could be involved.

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In addition, VIN-swapped vehicles and an unreported stolen vehicle were also recovered. Police also seized stolen firearms and cash.

The total value of stolen assets recovered by Grapevine Police amounts to $1.6 million, with additional vehicles expected to be recovered as the investigation continues.