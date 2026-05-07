Grapevine Police arrest 5, recover multiple stolen vehicles in auto theft ring
GRAPEVINE, Texas - An auto theft ring bust by Grapevine Police led to the recovery of over a million dollars worth of stolen goods.
Arrests made in Grapevine auto theft ring
Grapevine auto theft suspects
What we know:
Grapevine Police announced the arrests of five suspects linked to a local auto theft ring as part of an ongoing investigation that began five months ago.
Shayla Edwards, Diego Rodriguez, Perla Rodriguez, Jose Angel Rodriguez and Myles Guidry have all been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and property theft over $300,000.
Grapevine auto theft
Over $1 million in stolen goods
The backstory:
On Jan. 29, Grapevine Police responded to a stolen vehicle report from an Embassy Suites hotel. Once the vehicle was recovered, officials determined the license plate had been swapped.
Investigators linked the report to other stolen vehicles, and executed search warrants at local residences, car shops and storage facilities during their investigation.
Grapevine Police were able to recover thousands of vehicle parts linked to 30 stolen vehicles, and they suspect more vehicles could be involved.
Grapevine auto theft
In addition, VIN-swapped vehicles and an unreported stolen vehicle were also recovered. Police also seized stolen firearms and cash.
The total value of stolen assets recovered by Grapevine Police amounts to $1.6 million, with additional vehicles expected to be recovered as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Grapevine Police Department.