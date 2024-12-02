Grand Prairie expanding south with new master-planned community

article

Grand Prairie is expanding after the city annexed more than 1,500 acres along its southern border.

The new land will be part of the addition of Goodland, a master-planned community located to the south of US Highway 287 in Ellis and Johnson counties.

Grand Prairie calls Goodland a "city within a city" with plans for a walkable town center and more.

The community from the Dallas-based real estate development firm Provident, could be home to 50,000 new residents.

"Goodland harkens back to a simpler way of life. Imagine kids playing hopscotch or neighbors catching up on the front porch. This is not the sprawling suburbs of northern DFW or your typical master-planned community. This is a Texas town in the making with a new pattern of life," said Provident Managing Director Rylan Yowell in a statement.

The city says 15,000 residences will eventually be built in the community.

Along with the housing there will also be space for shops, restaurants, schools, sports fields, parks, stocked ponds and more, according to the city.

"This is a significant step in our city’s development," said Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen. "Unlike many of our neighboring cities, we have the unique advantage of new development opportunities to our south that will drive the growth and prosperity of our city."

Goodland Parkway will connect the area to Grand Prairie at Tollway 360 and US Highway 287. The road is expected to open in December 2025.