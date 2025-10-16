18-wheeler fire with 20ft flames closes westbound lanes of I-20 in Grand Prairie

article

The Brief A massive vehicle fire involving an 18-wheeler shut down all westbound lanes of I-20 in Grand Prairie near Carrier Parkway during the Thursday morning commute. The fire was significant, with flames reaching approximately 20 feet high. All westbound traffic has been detoured to the service road.



A massive vehicle fire involving an 18-wheeler has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Grand Prairie during the Thursday morning commute. All eastbound lanes have been reopened.

What we know:

The incident occurred on the westbound side of I-20 near Carrier Parkway around 5 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters rushed to the scene where the 18-wheeler was heavily burned, with flames reaching approximately 20 feet high at one point.

All traffic in the westbound direction has been detoured onto the service road, and the road closure is expected to last for an extended period. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze and prevent the flames from spreading.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the crash or the fire.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many vehicles or people were involved in the incident, nor have they released information regarding any injuries.