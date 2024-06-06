Man who rammed vehicles during Granbury police chase facing multiple charges

Granbury police arrested a man at the end of a chase and standoff Wednesday afternoon.

The chase started after officers spotted the man in a white Chevy pickup truck on Highway 377. He was allegedly speeding and swerving in his lane.

The officers tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop, police said.

Police said the driver stopped briefly after rear-ending another truck near the intersection of Hwy. 377 and Hill Boulevard. But when officers approached his vehicle, he took off again.

He hit several more vehicles while fleeing officers.

The chase finally ended when the truck went off the roadway, struck two parked vehicles, and hit a house.

Barry Harrell (Granbury PD)

Police said the driver still refused to get out or cooperate with officers.

They could see him reaching under his seat, so a tactical team in an armored truck was called in to help make the arrest.

They tried to convince the man to surrender for about an hour before deploying tear gas in his truck.

That’s when police said 63-year-old Barry Harrell of River Oaks finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

Harrell is now facing charges of felony drug possession, evading arrest, tampering with evidence, and an accident involving damage.

He could face additional charges because police believe he intentionally hit some vehicles during the chase.

Those charges will be filed after police located the other drivers.