Gov. Abbott surveys air view of devastating South Texas flooding

The Brief A third death has been confirmed in the Texas floods after a driver was swept away trying to drive through floodwaters. Heavy flooding has destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses across South Texas, leaving several areas still inaccessible as officials assess damage. Downstream communities along the Nueces River are expected to see water levels continue to rise into next month.



Three people have now died in the 2026 Texas floods, Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday. The latest victim was swept away Monday while attempting to drive through floodwaters.

Abbott spoke in Cotulla after surveying flood damage from the air in the area southwest of San Antonio.

Flood damage still being assessed in South Texas

What we know:

No lives were lost in La Salle, Dimmit and McMullen counties, despite widespread flooding across the region.

Abbott said the full extent of the damage is still unknown because floodwaters have yet to recede in some areas. In others, washed-out roads have prevented crews from reaching damaged communities.

"I had the opportunity to fly over this region and see the devastation that has taken place because of the rushing waters that continue to rip through communities," Abbott said.

Flooding that began July 12 in Hill Country counties, including Kerr and Uvalde, continues to move downstream as rivers flow south.

"The area that had the most water that I saw was right here in the greater Cotulla area. Once you're above the Nueces, that water is everywhere, and it seems like it just continues to persist," Abbott said.

Credited with preventing deaths in La Salle County

Local perspective:

Cotulla is the county seat of La Salle County, which lies between Dimmit County to the west and McMullen County to the east in South Texas' Winter Garden region.

The Nueces River and its tributaries damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the three counties, but officials credited early warnings with preventing fatalities.

"They were knocking on doors 10 days in advance, all the way through the time when the water rose, letting local residents know they needed to either evacuate or be prepared for the rising water and take measures days before the water got there," Abbott said.

Abbott said the state deployed resources to assist local officials, along with aid from Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Alabama.

One local official thanked the governor for the state's response.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God. Thank God for sparing the lives of our community and having minimal impact. Next, I do want to thank you, Governor, for everything that you provided for this community," the official said.

Texas flood response

Dig deeper:

La Salle, Dimmit and McMullen counties suffered extensive infrastructure damage. Floodwaters washed out roads and damaged water-control facilities in several locations.

Since the flooding began, Abbott said more than 2,700 personnel have been deployed, along with 1,400 vehicles, more than 220 boats and more than 20 aircraft, helping rescue about 530 people.

"This community did it right. This community was ahead of the curve, and the resources were here ahead of need," said Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

What's next:

Abbott said the flooding is not over. Communities farther downstream are expected to continue seeing rising water into next month as the Nueces River makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico.