Global airline coalition planning to move headquarters to Fort Worth

The airline coalition Oneworld Alliance is moving its global headquarters from New York to Fort Worth.

It will set up shop at American Airlines’ 300-acre campus near DFW Airport.

Oneworld Alliance is a partnership between major airlines meant to improve the travel experience. It will tap into the aviation talent pool in Texas.

"It's go time in Fort Worth, and we're focusing on growing jobs and creating opportunities for everyone. Oneworld will be a wonderful addition to Fort Worth. The robust air service that American and other Oneworld carriers provide connects our region to the world, and that connectivity is part of what makes Fort Worth such an attractive place for businesses to invest and grow. I’m excited about what the future holds with American and Oneworld sharing a home in Fort Worth," Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said in a news release.

Other members include Alaska Airlines and British Airways.

The move is set for December.