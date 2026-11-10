Top 10 toys for your 2026 holiday gift list

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The Brief Steve Noviello's annual Holiday Gift Guide selected the top 10 toys from hundreds of submissions. Featured items span creative tech, stem kits, racing toys, and active outdoor gear like 3D printers, slime racers, and drift trikes. Get more from the FOX Holiday Gift Guide on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed.



We sifted through hundreds of submissions, but only 10 earned a spot on this year’s list.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Barbie Magic Style Studio

Barbie Magic Style Studio

Barbie gets a high-tech makeover with this creative styling studio. Kids can customize outfits, take selfies with Barbie and bring their designs to life through augmented reality. With endless looks and plenty of hands-on creativity, it’s easy to see why this one made the cut. | Buy It

HexBots Alive Inside

HexBots Alive Inside

This creepy-crawly remote-control toy is built for surprise. The Explodapede collapses into a ball, then bursts open and slithers into action with glowing eyes, remote control and an autonomous mode. It’s part toy, part prank—and completely entertaining. | Buy It

Slime Riders

Slime Riders

Slime play meets racing action! Kids create their own twisty slime roads, then watch a rechargeable motorized car ride the trail using specialized slime-gripping gears. It’s creative, messy and wonderfully different. | Buy It

VTech KidiStar DJ Mixer

VTech KidiStar DJ Mixer

The next generation of DJs can scratch, mix and make their own music with this kid-friendly mixing station. With Bluetooth connectivity, built-in songs, more than 2,000 sound combinations, voice effects and party lights, it turns any room into the main stage. | Buy It

Toybox 3D Printer for Kids

Toybox 3D Printer for Kids

This is a toy that lets kids create their own toys. Toybox makes 3D printing approachable with one-touch operation, a ready-to-print catalog and colorful, kid-friendly filament. It’s a seriously cool way to turn imagination into something you can actually hold. | Buy It

CrunchLabs Elephant Toothpaste Blast

CrunchLabs Elephant Toothpaste Blast

Mark Rober’s famous science experiment becomes an explosive hands-on activity. Kids can create foam blasts that reach more than 15 feet, repeat the experiment multiple times and learn the science behind the reaction along the way. It’s big, messy fun with a real lesson built in. | Buy It

Stickerbox

Stickerbox

Say an idea and Stickerbox turns it into a sticker in seconds. This voice-powered mini sticker maker uses no ink, creates virtually no mess and gives kids a screen-free way to turn their imagination into something they can share, decorate or collect. | Buy It

Huffy Green Machine

Huffy Green Machine

The Green Machine brings a whole new attitude to outdoor riding. With dual-stick steering, LED lights and the ability to drift, spin and slide, it’s built for kids who want more excitement than a traditional bike can deliver. | Buy It

IQ Flow

IQ Flow

Small enough to take anywhere but challenging enough to keep kids thinking, IQ Flow is a clever solo puzzle game with 120 challenges. Players slide colorful pieces across the board to create continuous paths—no lifting allowed. | Buy It

EverBoard Family Game Console

EverBoard Family Game Console

EverBoard brings family game night to one giant 21.5-inch touchscreen. It features multiplayer games, familiar favorites like Monopoly and Connect 4, plus puzzles, drawing games and an AI-powered game creator that lets families invent something entirely new. | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide