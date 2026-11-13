Need a gift for the person who has everything? They definitely don’t have this

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The Brief This gift guide category features nine unique, luxury, and unexpected presents tailored for people who seem to have everything. Standout items include a 12-mph electric drift go-kart, a miniature vinyl player, and olive oil sourced from 1,500-year-old trees. Get more from the FOX Holiday Gift Guide on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed.



Check out these outrageous, unexpected or wonderfully over-the-top gifts for the person who already has everything—or at least insists they do.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Riserva di Nonna Rosa Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Riserva di Nonna Rosa Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This is not the olive oil you grab at the grocery store. This limited-edition Sicilian oil comes from just nine ancient olive trees—some more than 1,500 years old—and arrives in an elegant wooden case. It’s a luxury gift for the person who appreciates the finer things, preferably drizzled over dinner. | Buy It

Ryder Toys Drifter 2.0

Ryder Toys Drifter 2.0

This is not your average ride-on toy—it’s a real electric go-kart built for spins, slides and controlled chaos. The Drifter 2.0 features drift mode, dual speeds reaching up to 12 mph, a 24-volt battery with up to 90 minutes of ride time and auto-locking brakes. It’s the kind of gift that makes a kid feel like they just got their own private racetrack. | Buy It

Tiny Vinyl Player

Tiny Vinyl Player

Your audiophile doesn't have this! Tiny records deserve a tiny record player—and this one is almost impossibly cute. Designed specifically for Tiny Vinyl collections, it includes built-in speakers, a headphone jack and Bluetooth connectivity for a bigger sound when the miniature music needs to fill the room. | Buy It

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Ultra Plus Portable Power Station

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Ultra Plus Portable Power Station

For the person who already has everything—except backup electricity. The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Ultra Plus delivers 3,600 watts of power, can run everything from refrigerators to heavy-duty appliances, and expands up to 11kWh for extended outages, camping trips or RV adventures. It recharges to 80% in as little as 48 minutes with solar and generator charging, operates quietly and can be monitored right from a smartphone. | Buy It

WithClarity Lab-Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet

WithClarity Lab-Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet

A tennis bracelet is classic. A lab-grown diamond tennis bracelet makes the classic feel a little more modern—and often more accessible. WithClarity offers elegant, customizable options in different metals, lengths and carat weights, making this a serious sparkle upgrade for someone who definitely deserves more than just another ordinary gift. Plus the price point and way the stones are created will make you feel great about your purchase! | Buy It

XENJOY Cube Cycle

XENJOY Cube Cycle

The Cube Cycle is a compact, under-desk exercise bike with real wood accents and magnetic resistance so it operates at a library-quiet whisper. Immersive, effortless, engineered and slimmer than a suitcase so it's small enough to slide into a home office or living room. | Buy It

Ballast Beach Pillow

Ballast Beach Pillow

Because apparently we’ve all been doing beach days wrong. This inflatable pillow packs down small, sheds sand and water, and uses a clever pouch that can be filled with sand to keep it from blowing away. It’s a luxury upgrade for anyone who considers "doing nothing by the water" a serious hobby. | Buy It

VoiceGift Voice-Over Recorder and Photo Album Add-On

VoiceGift Voice-Over Recorder and Photo Album Add-On

A photo is worth a thousand words—but this gift lets you actually record the words. The Voice-Over recorder attaches to a frame, album, scrapbook or gift and stores up to 60 seconds of a personal message, creating a keepsake that can be heard as well as seen. | Buy It

Little Touchprints Basketball Handprint Kit

Little Touchprints Basketball Handprint Kit

This is a keepsake for the sports-loving family that doesn’t belong in a drawer. The kit preserves a child’s handprint on a display-quality basketball or football and includes the ink pad, protective sealant and wood display base—capturing a moment that changes faster than anyone is ready for. | Buy It

xTool M2 Color Craft Laser Engraver & Cutter

The xTool M2 can cut, engrave and print full-color designs on to materials like wood, leather, acrylic and more. It’s part high-tech craft machine, part creative playground and part excuse to personalize absolutely everything in the house. 5 switchable modules expand what you can create! | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide