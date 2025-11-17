George Strait concert in Lubbock: Tickets on sale Nov. 21

article

Country music icon George Strait has added a second Texas stadium date, scheduling an additional performance at Lubbock's Jones AT&T Stadium following high demand for his previously announced concert.

George Strait in Lubbock

The original concert on Saturday, April 25, 2026, will feature fellow Texas natives and three-time Grammy winner Miranda Lambert and newcomer Hudson Westbrook.

The newly added show will be Friday, April 24, 2026. Strait will be joined by special guests Zach Top and Dylan Gossett for the new date.

George Strait Tickets

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, via georgestrait.com.

More than 60,000 people can fit in the Jones AT&T Stadium, but it is unclear how many seats will be available for the concerts.

Both concerts will be performed in-the-round, with the all-Texas line-up delivering an evening of classic hits and new songs from Strait's latest album, "Cowboys and Dreamers."

Strait, known as the "King of Country Music," has limited his touring schedule in recent years, making these one-off stadium events highly anticipated. His 2024 performance at A&M's Kyle Field drew a crowd of 110,905, setting a record for one of the largest single-ticketed concerts in U.S. history.

The announcement comes as Strait continues to rack up industry honors.

He is scheduled to be celebrated at the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in December, recognizing his lifetime contributions to American culture.

Early next year, he will be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Strait's most recent album, "Cowboys and Dreamers," was released last year and features 13 new songs, including a duet with Chris Stapleton on "Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame." The album was named "album of the week" by The Associated Press.

Lambert, the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, recently released her 10th solo studio album, "Postcards from Texas." Westbrook is a Stephenville, Texas, native whose 17-track debut album, Texas Forever, has garnered significant streams and critical acclaim.