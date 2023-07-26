Tennis coach arrested for sexual assault of a child in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police arrested a 43-year-old tennis coach accused of sexually assaulting a child.

George Dennis II faces a charge of sexual assault of a child. He was arrested last week.

Police said Dennis has worked as a private tennis coach in the north Fort Worth area with The Big G Tennis Group.

No details have been released about what led to police to arrest Dennis, but anyone with additional information about this suspect is asked to call Det. Pellerin at 682-382-1521.