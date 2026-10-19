Gainesville school custodian arrested for indecency with a child

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The Brief Hervey Nava, a 62-year-old custodian at Gainesville Junior High, was arrested Friday and charged with indecency with a child following an investigation into allegations by a 13-year-old student. Gainesville ISD placed Nava on administrative leave immediately after the report and terminated his employment following his arrest. The Gainesville Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact them or submit an anonymous tip through their hotline.



A custodian at Gainesville Junior High is facing charges after allegedly touching a student inappropriately.

What we know:

According to the Gainesville Police Department, 62-year-old Hervey Nava was arrested at his home in Gainesville on Friday morning and booked into the Cooke County jail.

Police began investigating Nava earlier this month after a 13-year-old Gainesville Junior High student reported that he had hugged her and touched her inappropriately after a brief conversation in a classroom.

The victim left the classroom and immediately told another school employee what had happened, police said.

Nava is now charged with indecency with a child.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Gainesville ISD said the student alleged that Nava "made inappropriate physical contact with her" and that the interaction "made her feel very uncomfortable."

The school custodian was immediately placed on administrative leave and then terminated following his arrest.

"Gainesville ISD takes the safety and well-being of its students seriously and remains committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all students," the school district said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department at 940-668-7777.

Anonymous tips are welcome through the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.