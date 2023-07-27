4 teens caught after running from Fort Worth police chase crash

article

Four teenage boys were taken into custody after an early morning chase in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said the chase started around 3 a.m. Thursday after officers spotted a stolen car outside a convenience store on Brentwood Stair Road.

The driver of the car took off trying to get away from the police.

Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle, causing it to crash near Polytechnic Senior High School.

Four juvenile males jumped out of the car and tried to run away after the crash. All four were captured.

The driver was taken to the Scott D. Moore Juvenile Justice Center to face charges.

The three passengers were released to their parents or guardians.