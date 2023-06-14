Frozen fruit products sold across Texas recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination

Frozen fruit products sold at major retailers throughout Texas may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

This has prompted a recall by Oregon-based Willamette Valley Fruit Co. Products being recalled by the company are specifically those that contain strawberries grown in Mexico.

Affected products were distributed through the following retailers:

Walmart

The following products were distributed to select Walmart stores in 32 states, including Texas, from January 24 to June 8:

Great Value sliced strawberries, packaged in a 64 oz (4 lb) 1.81 kg plastic bag with the following codes:

Great Value mixed fruit, packaged in a 64 oz (4 lb) 1.81 kg plastic bag, with the following codes:

Great Value antioxidant fruit blend, packaged in a 40oz (2lb 8oz) 1.13kg plastic bag, with the following codes:

Costco Wholesale Stores

The following product was distributed to stores in Colorado, Texas, California, and Arizona between October 3, 2022 and June 8:

Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend, packaged in 48 oz (1.36kg) plastic bag containing six 8oz plastic pouches, with the following codes:

H-E-B

The following product was distributed to H-E-B stores in Texas from July 18, 2022 to June 8:

Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio, packaged in a 3 lb (1.36kg) plastic bag. With the following codes:

If you have an affected product, you should not consume and instead take it back to the store of purchase where you will be offered a refund.

If you have consumed the affected product, you are advised to consult your doctor or local health department to determine if a vaccine is appropriate. If you have any Hepatitis A symptoms, you should contact your doctor or local health department immediately.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease resulting from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from mild lasting a few weeks to serious lasting several months, says the FDA.

Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. In rare cases, particularly for those with a pre-existing severe illness or who are immunocompromised, infection can progress to liver failure.

To date, here have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall, says the FDA.

Consumers with further questions can contact Willamette Valley Fruit Co. by calling 800-518-9865 Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. PST.