Frisco names new police chief

Frisco has chosen its new police chief, and their selection came from within the Frisco Police Department.

David Shilson will be the new police chief for Frisco PD, after previously serving as a deputy chief for the department.

Shilson has worked for the Frisco Police Department since 2002, and previously was an officer in College Station.

He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Texas-Arlington and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Texas A&M. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Law Enforcement Management of Texas and Senior Management Institute for Police.

Last month, the city narrowed their search down to three finalists, from 71 candidates, and the public had a chance to meet them. Shilson beat out Stephen Max Geron and David Pughes, who are both with the Dallas Police Department.