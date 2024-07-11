Free Slurpee Day: How to get your free drink for 7-Eleven's 97th birthday

article

Irving-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven is celebrating its 97th birthday on Thursday and celebrating by giving away free Slurpees.

July 11, or 7/11, has become known as National Slurpee Day.

Customers will get a small Slurpee for free, no purchase is necessary.

To get yours, just visit any participating 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes.

7-Eleven is also giving away the chance to win free Slurpees for a full year if you use the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards app to purchase certain products like Doritos, Coca-Cola and Celsius energy drinks.

The first 7-Eleven opened in Dallas in 1927.

Now, there are more than 84,000 locations across 20 countries.

2024 Slurpee Day Cup

This year's cup for Slurpee Day has special meaning.

As part of a relationship between 7-Eleven and Children's Miracle Network, the cup was designed by a 7-year-old artist named Nolan.

When Nolan was 3 years old he was diagnosed with retinoblastoma and had to have his left eye surgically removed.

He was fitted with a prosthetic eye, which he calls his "superhero eye" and underwent chemotherapy.

Nolan was treated at CHRISTUS Children's Hospital in San Antonio and completed his treatment before his fourth birthday.

Now 7 years old, Nolan designed this year's cup for Slurpee Day. It features drawings of kids enjoying the frozen treat.

7-Eleven stores will have the ability to donate to The Children's Miracle Network.