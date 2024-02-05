Fort Worth Zoo will let you dedicate poo to your ex this Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, the Fort Worth Zoo has a perfect option for people who think love stinks.

The zoo says for $10 they will symbolically dedicate a pound of zoo poo in the name of whoever you would like.

It is part of the zoo's ‘Doo Some Good’ program.

In addition to the dedication, you also get a special certificate to send to your not-so-special person to let them know exactly what you think of them.

The donation goes to a good cause.

The money will go to the care and feeding of the Forth Worth Zoo's 7,000 animals.

You can get your stinky gift here.