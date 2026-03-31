Fort Worth violent crime reduction initiative expands ahead of World Cup

The Brief Law enforcement is expanding Project Safe Neighborhoods in Fort Worth to target violent crime, gangs, and drug trafficking along the I-35W corridor. The initiative aims to secure the region ahead of the FIFA World Cup games in June, following a first phase that seized over 80 illegal "Glock switch" machine gun converters. Federal and local agencies are prioritizing the removal of fentanyl, citing a direct link between street-level drug dealing and the area's recent spike in violence.



A joint effort to tackle violent crime in Fort Worth is expanding ahead of the World Cup.

Project Safe Neighborhoods

What we know:

On Tuesday morning, the Department of Justice announced the second phase of Project Safe Neighborhoods in Tarrant County.

The operation is a partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies aimed at reducing violent crime.

The expanded area encompasses neighborhoods and commercial areas east and west along Interstate 35W, with Interstate 30 at the northern border and Seminary Drive near the southern border.

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What they're saying:

"The newly expanded Fort Worth PSN zone is an area plagued with violence, gangs, drugs, and firearm offenses," said Ryan Raybould, a United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

At the news conference, officials revealed that more than 80 Glock switches were confiscated in the Fort Worth area during the first phase of the project. They essentially turn pistols into machine guns.

"The good citizens of Fort Worth, your neighborhood is just about to be safe because of this collaboration," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said it is focused on getting narcotics, including fentanyl, off the streets.

"When you look at drug trafficking, it’s inevitably linked to violent crime from the extreme violence of transnational criminal associations to street-level dealers," said Joseph Tucker, the Special Agent in Charge of DEA Dallas.

Big picture view:

The law enforcement officials noted the importance of targeting violent crime in the area ahead of the FIFA World Cup games coming to North Texas in June.

"While we’re just a few months out from matches starting here, we are years into planning. And when I saw we, I mean that truly as a regional effort," said Joe Rothrock, the Special Agent in Charge of FBI Dallas. "We are well-positioned to respond to whatever may arise throughout that tournament, and we’ll continue to meet and prepare as we build up to the World Cup.