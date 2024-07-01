Man stabbed after leaving Fort Worth saloon

article

Police are trying to find the person who stabbed a man after he reportedly left a saloon in Fort Worth.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Langston Street around 8 a.m. Monday for a cutting incident.

The victim said he’d been at a saloon and accepted a ride from an unknown, undescribed person. He later woke up in a field bleeding from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

Investigators now believe the stabbing may have been related to a domestic dispute.

They haven’t yet identified a suspect or made any arrests.