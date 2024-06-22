Fort Worth man shot in his sleep, suspect arrested

article

A man is dead after being shot in his sleep in Fort Worth on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a shooting at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Officers found a man who had been shot and killed in the bedroom.

A suspect nearby was taken into custody.

Investigators say the victim and a witness were asleep in the home when the suspect came in and shot the man in the head and upper body.

Police say the witness lives at the home and was in a dating relationship with the victim.

The witness told police there was no altercation or argument before the suspect shot the victim.

Neither the suspect nor the victim's names have been released.