Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth shooting, assault leaves 2 injured

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting and assault Saturday night that injured two people.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m., in the 4900 block of Borden Drive.

Responding officers found a victim with a gunshot wound and another victim who had been assaulted.

Both victims were taken to a hospital.

Featured

Fort Worth 10-year-old boy in his bed shot in drive-by shooting
article

Fort Worth 10-year-old boy in his bed shot in drive-by shooting

Fort Worth police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that injured a 10-year-old boy late Wednesday night.

No arrests have been made.

Police are continuing their investigation into what led up to this shooting.