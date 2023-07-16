Fort Worth shooting, assault leaves 2 injured
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting and assault Saturday night that injured two people.
The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m., in the 4900 block of Borden Drive.
Responding officers found a victim with a gunshot wound and another victim who had been assaulted.
Both victims were taken to a hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Police are continuing their investigation into what led up to this shooting.