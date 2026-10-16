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Fort Worth security guard charged with murder after shooting, killing man smashing jewelry kiosk: police

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FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Updated October 16, 2026 5:23 PM CDT Published October 16, 2026 4:08 PM CDT
Fort Worth security guard charged with murder in La Gran Plaza shooting: police
Fort Worth security guard charged with murder in La Gran Plaza shooting: police

Fort Worth security guard charged with murder in La Gran Plaza shooting: police

A security guard has been charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man who was smashing a jewelry kiosk at a Fort Worth shopping center. 

The Brief

    • Tyron Henton, 31, was arrested and charged with murder after shooting a man smashing a jewelry kiosk at the La Gran Plaza shopping mall in Fort Worth, according to police.
    • The man ran into the parking lot after being shot and died shortly after officers arrived at the scene.
    • It remains unclear whether Henton was employed by the mall or a private security firm.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A security guard has been charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man who was smashing a jewelry kiosk at a Fort Worth shopping center. 

What we know:

Tyron Henton, 31, was taken into custody by Fort Worth police on Friday in connection with the Oct. 14 shooting at the La Gran Plaza shopping mall, records show. 

According to previous reports, Henton was working inside the shopping center when he saw a man smashing a kiosk with a blunt object. 

Henton opened fire, striking the man, who then ran across the parking lot and collapsed near Seminary Drive, officials said. 

Responding officers said the man died soon after they arrived on scene, just before 9 p.m. 

Related

Fort Worth La Gran Plaza shooting: Security guard kills man smashing jewelry kiosk
article

Fort Worth La Gran Plaza shooting: Security guard kills man smashing jewelry kiosk

A Fort Worth security guard fatally shot a man Wednesday night after the suspect used a blunt object to smash a jewelry kiosk inside the La Gran Plaza shopping mall.

What we don't know:

No further information has been released regarding the incident. It’s unclear if Henton was employed by the shopping center or a private company. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from an arrest report from the Fort Worth Police Department and previous reporting by Fox 4. 

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