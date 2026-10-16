Fort Worth security guard charged with murder after shooting, killing man smashing jewelry kiosk: police

The Brief Tyron Henton, 31, was arrested and charged with murder after shooting a man smashing a jewelry kiosk at the La Gran Plaza shopping mall in Fort Worth, according to police. The man ran into the parking lot after being shot and died shortly after officers arrived at the scene. It remains unclear whether Henton was employed by the mall or a private security firm.



A security guard has been charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man who was smashing a jewelry kiosk at a Fort Worth shopping center.

What we know:

Tyron Henton, 31, was taken into custody by Fort Worth police on Friday in connection with the Oct. 14 shooting at the La Gran Plaza shopping mall, records show.

According to previous reports, Henton was working inside the shopping center when he saw a man smashing a kiosk with a blunt object.

Henton opened fire, striking the man, who then ran across the parking lot and collapsed near Seminary Drive, officials said.

Responding officers said the man died soon after they arrived on scene, just before 9 p.m.

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What we don't know:

No further information has been released regarding the incident. It’s unclear if Henton was employed by the shopping center or a private company.