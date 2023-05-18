Large law enforcement presence in Fort Worth after apparent shooting

article

There is a large law enforcement presence in Fort Worth.

Multiple agencies, including Texas DPS, have been spotted near Randol Mill Road, just south I-30.

Fort Worth police tell FOX 4 their officers were not involved in the shooting, but referred us to the ATF, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Photos from FOX 4 viewer Josh Bacon show bullet holes in a vehicle at the Rocco Apartments and law enforcement with their guns drawn.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Courtesy: Josh Bacon)

ATF has not commented at this time.

Witnesses at the scene say a victim was taken to get medical attention, but it appears there is a search underway for another person.

SKY 4 spotted law enforcement searching wooded areas nearby with dogs.

There are no reports of any officers injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.