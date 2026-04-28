Fort Worth officer-involved shooting: Civilian Response Unit member shot, suspect at large

The Brief A member of the Fort Worth Police Department's Civilian Response Unit was shot by a suspect after responding to a burglary call. The suspect exchanged gunfire with Fort Worth Police officers, and is possibly armed and on foot in the area. The officer shot is in stable condition. A massive police presence and several roadblocks are in place near the 3500 block of North Juliet Lane; avoid the area.



One Fort Worth Police officer was shot during a burglary call and police have cordoned off a neighborhood in north Fort Worth as they look for the suspect.

Fort Worth CRU officer shot

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What we know:

On Tuesday, April 28 at 11:45 a.m., members of the Fort Worth Police Department's Civilian Response Unit responded to a burglary in the 3500 block of North Juliet Lane.

The CRU members were met by gunfire from a suspect across the street, and one CRU member was injured in the shooting.

Fort Worth Police officers later exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and multiple specialized units were called to the scene.

The suspect has not been apprehended and is believed to be on foot and possibly armed in the area.

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the officer who was injured is speaking and is in stable condition.

People who live in the Summerfields subdivision were also asked to stay indoors while police searched for a male suspect possibly armed and on foot in the area.

Authorities have established several roadblocks in the immediate vicinity and are advising the public to avoid the area until further notice.

What we don't know:

No further details regarding the suspect's identity or the nature of the initial burglary were immediately available.

Chief Garcia said it is unclear if the suspect was injured by gunfire.

Schools on Lockout

North Riverside Elementary School, Fossil Hill Middle School, Vista Ridge Middle School, and Basswood Elementary School have been in a secure lockout (school continues as normal, but no students or staff outside, no visitors allowed) since about 12:10 p.m.

North Riverside Elementary was temporarily instructed by Fort Worth PD to initiate a lockdown (shelter in place) that lasted approximately 45 minutes. They were released from that lockdown and able to resume a secure lockout at 1:15 p.m.

What is the Civilian Response Unit?

The Fort Worth Police Department describes the Civilian Response Unit like this:

"The Civilian Response Unit was formed in 2021 in response to the Police Department’s desire to provide the citizens of the city with better service, along with the realization that every call for service does not require a police officer to respond."

"These civilian employees are not armed and do not respond to calls where a suspect is on the scene or likely to return. Their role is to investigate calls, collect evidence (including fingerprinting) and write police reports."