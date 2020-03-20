Fort Worth officers taking extra precautions during coronavirus pandemic

The city of Fort Worth is taking steps to protect its police officers from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Fort Worth Police Officers Association is trying to help officers with meals and, at the same time., restaurants who are only allowed to sell take-out or delivery.

Fort Worth Police officers are starting a new normal: lining up near the Calvert street substation for their own personal drive through.

“I really appreciate that our department is reaching out and trying to help everybody in the area,” said Fort Worth Officer Aaron Hannah. “I’ve got friends and family in the service industry and I know it’s difficult for them right now not having work for a few weeks.”

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association is now handing out daily meals for officers on duty while still trying to practice social distancing.

First responders like Officer Hannah are both adjusting to COVID-19 standards while still doing a job that often requires close contact.

Effective Friday, Fort Worth Police is closing down 11 lobbies at stations around the city in an effort to protect both their officers and the public.

A police spokesperson told FOX 4 “the department continually provides access to personal protective equipment such as hand sanitizer and protective gloves, to officers in order to prevent the transmission of any communicable disease.”

In addition, the department is now flagging locations where a person may be under quarantine or observation due to COVID-19.

POA president Manny Ramirez says he’s pleased with how the city is trying to protect officers. But the Association is also prepared to help.

“Our POA, we’re committed to making sure that they will have every piece of equipment, even if we have to buy it ourselves,” he said.

Friday’s lunch was purchased from Buffalo Bros. in downtown Fort Worth.

The POA plans to buy anywhere from 300 to 400 meals a day to feed officers and supporting Fort Worth restaurants.

Ramirez says he’s already made a list of several local restaurants in need of support right now.

The POA has re-allocated funds to make it possible to purchase these meals for at least the next few weeks.