Fort Worth mural commissioned by MLB celebrates Hispanic heritage

There is plenty of color in North Texas to commemorate baseball's Midsummer Classic.

A new mural was unveiled on Wednesday as a part of All-Star Week.

Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers commissioned Fort Worth artist Juan Velazquez to paint the mural.

It pays homage to the Hispanic community in Fort Worth, showcasing the evolution of Latino and Latina baseball and softball players accomplishing their dreams.

The mural features fans as well as current and former Rangers players like Adolis Garcia, Pudge Rodriguez and Yovani Gallardo.

Rangers' Vice President of Ballpark Entertainment Chuck Morgan says it's important for the team to give back to the community.

"It's just important that we give back to the community, I mean we get so much great support here and we have for so many years, and it's just important for the Texas Rangers and Major League Baseball to give back to the community that supports us so good," said Morgan.

The mural is located off Main Street on the exterior wall of the Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center.