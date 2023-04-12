11-year-old girl reported missing in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing last night.

Keyannie Banks was last seen around 9:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Kingswood Circle.

That’s in a neighborhood near Hulen Street and Altamesa Boulevard on the city’s southwest side.

Banks is described as a black female who weighs about 90 pounds and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black long-sleeved button-up shirt, black leggings, and brown boots before she disappeared.

Anyone who spots her or knows where she is should call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.