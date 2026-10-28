Fort Worth gas leak triggers evacuations after crew hits line near I-35W
FORT WORTH, Texas - Construction crews hit a gas line in Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
It happened in the 2700 block of Basswood Boulevard near Interstate 35W.
The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed a construction crew hit a gas line, which caused a leak.
Images from SKY 4 showed first responders in the area where crews were digging. Gas and mud appeared to be spewing out of the hole.
Fort Worth Councilman Charlie Lauersdorf said several children and staff at a nearby daycare were exposed to the gas, but the fire department said none of them were transported to the hospital.
Several nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution and traffic in the area is being affected.
What we don't know:
Crews are still working to cap the line. It’s not yet clear how long that will take or when the area will reopen.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Fire Department and Fort Worth Councilman Charlie Lauersdorf.