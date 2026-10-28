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Fort Worth gas leak triggers evacuations after crew hits line near I-35W

By
FOX 4
Fort Worth
Published October 28, 2026 3:28 PM CDT
Published October 28, 2026 3:28 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A construction crew struck a gas line in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon, causing a leak that prompted precautionary business evacuations and traffic delays.
    • Children and staff at a nearby daycare were exposed to the gas, but officials confirmed no one required hospital transport.
    • It remains unknown how long it will take crews to cap the line or when the affected area will reopen.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Construction crews hit a gas line in Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened in the 2700 block of Basswood Boulevard near Interstate 35W.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed a construction crew hit a gas line, which caused a leak.

Images from SKY 4 showed first responders in the area where crews were digging. Gas and mud appeared to be spewing out of the hole.

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Fort Worth Councilman Charlie Lauersdorf said several children and staff at a nearby daycare were exposed to the gas, but the fire department said none of them were transported to the hospital.

Several nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution and traffic in the area is being affected.

What we don't know:

Crews are still working to cap the line. It’s not yet clear how long that will take or when the area will reopen. 

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Fire Department and Fort Worth Councilman Charlie Lauersdorf.

Fort Worth