Fort Worth gas leak triggers evacuations after crew hits line near I-35W

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The Brief A construction crew struck a gas line in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon, causing a leak that prompted precautionary business evacuations and traffic delays. Children and staff at a nearby daycare were exposed to the gas, but officials confirmed no one required hospital transport. It remains unknown how long it will take crews to cap the line or when the affected area will reopen.



Construction crews hit a gas line in Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened in the 2700 block of Basswood Boulevard near Interstate 35W.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed a construction crew hit a gas line, which caused a leak.

Images from SKY 4 showed first responders in the area where crews were digging. Gas and mud appeared to be spewing out of the hole.

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Fort Worth Councilman Charlie Lauersdorf said several children and staff at a nearby daycare were exposed to the gas, but the fire department said none of them were transported to the hospital.

Several nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution and traffic in the area is being affected.

What we don't know:

Crews are still working to cap the line. It’s not yet clear how long that will take or when the area will reopen.