Fort Worth family looking for answers after July 4 fire destroys home

The Brief A fast-moving fire destroyed a Fort Worth family home on July 4, injuring a pregnant woman and a responding firefighter. Neighbors reported seeing people setting off fireworks in the street shortly before the home caught fire. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, and authorities have not stated whether they are looking for suspects.



A fire that may have been caused by fireworks on the Fourth of July destroyed a Fort Worth family’s home and left a pregnant woman with burns.

The family is waiting for the fire marshals’ report so that those responsible can be held accountable.

Fort Worth July 4 Fire

The backstory:

The fire happened on July 4 in the 5500 block of Curzon Avenue.

Neighbors reported seeing a group of people setting off fireworks in the middle of the street. Not long after, a nearby home caught on fire.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns. A firefighter was also treated for heat exhaustion.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related article

Family’s Home Destroyed

What we know:

Johana Alvarado and her sister, Zaira, had just gotten home from work that night. They were getting ready for bed when they heard someone banging on the front door, telling them to get out.

The sisters shared their story with FOX 4 with help from their cousin, Cinthia Solano.

"As soon as she walked out of the bathroom, she noticed all of the smoke was already accumulating in the kitchen and noticed how fast the fire was getting close to them," Solano said. "Knowing how close it was, it started melting things, dropping whatever it was on the ceiling. I don’t know. They didn’t have time to put on their shoes."







Johana burned her foot as she stepped outside. Part of the melting roof also burned her shoulder. She is 7 months pregnant, so she was rushed to the hospital for treatment and as a precaution.

"When she got there, they noticed she was contracting, and it wasn’t time for the delivery, so that was very urgent. They wanted her to calm down the nerves," Solano said.

What they're saying:

Solano also lived in the home with her 10-year-old daughter, but they were not home at the time.

She said her parents built the house and left it to the family. Now there’s nothing left.

"Sorry, it’s very emotional to me, especially because I know how hard my parents worked to make sure we had what we needed. For it to just be gone in seconds, it’s what makes us very upset," she said.

The women now must start from scratch to try to rebuild their lives. Since the house was paid off, they didn’t have homeowner’s insurance. A GoFundMe campaign was started to help the family.

"I don’t think people understand how much it affects us and how serious it is," Solano said.

The Investigation

What we don't know:

The Fort Worth Fire Department would not comment on the cause of the fire because it’s still under investigation.

They have not said whether they are looking for any suspects.