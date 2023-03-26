Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth police investigating double shooting at apartment complex

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth are investigating a double shooting at an apartment overnight Saturday.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m., at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Park West Circle.

Responding officers found two gunshot victims.

Both were taken to a hospital. One was in critical condition, while the other was in stable condition.

Investigators are working to identify the shooter in this case.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.