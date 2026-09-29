Former NBA player J.R. Smith arrested in North Texas for family violence

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The Brief Former NBA player J.R. Smith was arrested in North Texas on Monday during a traffic stop on Interstate 30. The arrest stems from an active warrant out of Southlake, Texas, for alleged family violence assault causing bodily injury. Details surrounding the incident that led to the warrant have not yet been released by police.



Former NBA basketball player J.R. Smith was arrested in North Texas after allegedly assaulting a family member.

J.R. Smith Arrested

What we know:

The Royse City Police Department confirmed Earl Joseph "J.R." Smith III was taken into custody on Monday afternoon following a traffic stop.

Police said an officer’s in-car license plate reader got an alert about a vehicle that was traveling on eastbound Interstate 30 around 2:45 p.m.

Smith had an active warrant out of the Southlake Police Department for family violence assault causing bodily injury.

He was arrested and taken to the Hunt County Detention Center.

What we don't know:

Southlake police have not yet shared details about the family violence incident that prompted the arrest.

NBA Career

Big picture view:

Smith played 16 seasons in the NBA from 2004 to 2020 with the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

He helped to capture two NBA Championships alongside LeBron James with the Cavaliers in 2016 and then the Lakers in 2020.