Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has died at age 96.

The Carter Center broke the news Sunday afternoon.

Carter died peacefully at her home in Plains at 2:10 p.m. They said her family was by her side.

Rosalynn Carter was married to former President Jimmy Carter for 77 years.

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," President Carter said. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

She's survived by her children Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. One grandson passed away in 2015.

"Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right," said Chip Carter. "Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today."

The Carter Center said information on her funeral and other memorial events would be announced soon.

There is a tribute website and condolence book set up to share support and love with her friends and family.