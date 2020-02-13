Former firefighter sentenced for drunken driving crash that killed 6-month-old in Fort Worth

article

A former firefighter has been sentenced for a 2018 drunken driving crash that killed a 6-month-old girl in Fort Worth.

Alexander See, 28, was driving a large pickup on I-30, when he crashed into a car that had two adults and three children inside.

The 6-month-old baby was in a car seat but died in the crash.

See was sentenced for intoxication manslaughter, and will spend 120 days in jail, then serve 10 years of probation.