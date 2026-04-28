Former Brink’s employee sentenced for robbing armored trucks

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The Brief Former Brink’s employee Isaiah Warren was sentenced to over 14 years in federal prison for two North Texas armored truck robberies. Warren must pay nearly $700,000 in restitution for the 2024 thefts in Irving and Fort Worth, where he used a firearm to steal cash bags. No mugshot was released and no information was shared regarding the second suspect involved in the Fort Worth robbery.



A North Texas man will spend more than 14 years in prison after being convicted of robbing armored trucks in Irving and Fort Worth.

What we know:

Isaiah Warren was sentenced on Monday for interfering with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

He will spend 171 months in federal prison and must pay nearly $700,000 in restitution.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Warren is a 25-year-old former Brink’s employee.

In November 2024, he allegedly robbed a Brink’s armored truck while it was at DolEx, a check cashing and money transfer business in Irving.

Warren was wearing all black and had a ski mask on as he approached the driver with a handgun.

"Warren pressed a handgun underneath the driver’s body armor and removed the driver’s Brink’s-issued firearm from his holster. Warren then took the tote bag from the driver that contained approximately $34,700, which had just been collected from DolEx," the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

After his arrest, Warren also admitted to a second Brink’s armored truck robbery with another individual at the Educational Employees Credit Union in Fort Worth in December of 2024.

They took cash bags containing about $662,000 before being confronted by a security guard. According to the court records, they fled on foot with the stolen money.

Warren was finally arrested in January of 2025 after running a red light in Gainesville, Texas. That’s when officers found the handgun that was used in both robberies, along with marijuana and about $99,000 in stolen cash.

What we don't know:

Warren’s mugshot was not released to the public.

No information about the second robbery suspect was shared.