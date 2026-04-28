Former Brink’s employee sentenced for robbing armored trucks
FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas man will spend more than 14 years in prison after being convicted of robbing armored trucks in Irving and Fort Worth.
What we know:
Isaiah Warren was sentenced on Monday for interfering with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.
He will spend 171 months in federal prison and must pay nearly $700,000 in restitution.
The backstory:
According to court documents, Warren is a 25-year-old former Brink’s employee.
In November 2024, he allegedly robbed a Brink’s armored truck while it was at DolEx, a check cashing and money transfer business in Irving.
Warren was wearing all black and had a ski mask on as he approached the driver with a handgun.
"Warren pressed a handgun underneath the driver’s body armor and removed the driver’s Brink’s-issued firearm from his holster. Warren then took the tote bag from the driver that contained approximately $34,700, which had just been collected from DolEx," the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
After his arrest, Warren also admitted to a second Brink’s armored truck robbery with another individual at the Educational Employees Credit Union in Fort Worth in December of 2024.
They took cash bags containing about $662,000 before being confronted by a security guard. According to the court records, they fled on foot with the stolen money.
Warren was finally arrested in January of 2025 after running a red light in Gainesville, Texas. That’s when officers found the handgun that was used in both robberies, along with marijuana and about $99,000 in stolen cash.
What we don't know:
Warren’s mugshot was not released to the public.
No information about the second robbery suspect was shared.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.