First Texas BJ's Wholesale Club location offers $2 gas for members

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The Brief BJ’s Wholesale Club has opened its first Texas location in Forney. Members can get gas for $2 a gallon during a one-day grand opening deal. The company plans to open more North Texas locations in the coming weeks.



The first Texas location of BJ's Wholesale Club is on its way — and they say it's coming with a $2 price tag on gas for a members-only grand opening.

BJ's Wholesale Club in Texas

The Forney location will be BJ’s 264th club and 202nd gas station. They officially opened their doors to customers on Friday.

To celebrate the milestone, the new BJ’s Gas location, at 11150 E US Highway 80 in Forney, will offer members gas at $2 per gallon for one day only on Wednesday, April 22, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The promotional price applies to regular gas and has a 30-gallon limit.

Shoppers who haven’t joined can sign up now at BJs.com/Forney. Limited-time membership offers start at just $20 for one year* and include 10¢ off per gallon at BJ’s Gas for the first six months after the club opens.

What they're saying:

"BJ’s Wholesale Club has been delivering unbeatable value and convenience to members for over 40 years," said Bob Eddy, Chairman and CEO, BJ’s Wholesale Club. "Launching our Texas operations is a milestone for our company, and we know our model of saving up to 25% off grocery store prices every day will resonate with families in Forney and across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We’re energized by the enthusiasm we’ve seen in the community and are eager to welcome families to BJ’s."

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"We’re thrilled to welcome BJ’s Wholesale Club to Forney, and as a partner in alleviating hunger and nourishing hope," said Natalie McAlanis, Forney Food Pantry Director. "The funds from this generous grant will be invaluable as we continue to work towards a community where no one goes hungry."

What's next:

The company plans to open three more Texas clubs in Waxahachie, Southwest Fort Worth and Grand Prairie in the coming weeks.

What is BJ's Wholesale Club?

BJ’s touts "unbeatable value on everyday essentials in a convenient one-stop shop." Members of the club save on fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies, toys, consumer electronics and more.

Locally, BJ’s is supporting Forney Food Pantry with a $25,000 grant to further support access, storage and distribution of nutritious food and hygiene supplies.