Fire engine crash damages DART tracks, affects service in Downtown Dallas

Dallas Area Rapid Transit service is being impacted because of a crash involving a fire engine that veered off a bridge in Downtown Dallas.

The crash happened Sunday morning on the I-345 Expressway, which connects I-45 and US-75, at Good Latimer Drive.

Police said a Dallas Fire-Rescue engine hydroplaned, went off the overpass, and landed on DART tracks.

Four firefighters on board were taken to the hospital. Three of them have since been released.

DART said repairing the damaged tracks could take a few days, so riders are being encouraged to make adjustments.

"I ride into West End every morning, and it’s making it difficult because I go to work at 6 a.m. I think I’ll be okay. It’s not bad. It’ll be okay," said Dwight Adwell, a DART passenger.

"It just cut me off from my usual connection. So thankfully, I get up early enough that I think it’s not gonna be a problem," added Justine Stevens, another passenger.

DART will use shuttle buses to replace the service in the Downtown Dallas Central Business District.

Shuttles will be available at six DART stations for people traveling within the following stops: Cityplace/Uptown, Deep Ellum, Pear/Arts District, West End, EBJ/Union, and Victory.

Passengers are urged to add in additional time for travel during both the morning and afternoon rush hours.

DART also recommends riders use the DART GoPass app or sign up for DART service alerts to stay updated.