Fire destroys rural Collin County mansion

A large home in the Collin County community of Josephine was destroyed by a fire on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the roughly 7,000-square-foot home in the 500 block of Justin Place around 2 p.m.

Images from SKY 4 showed thick black smoke and heavy flames engulfing the back of the multi-story house.

According to online real estate listings, the home was worth about $1.3 million and had six bedrooms, an indoor pool, and a four-car garage.

Fire officials told FOX 4 that everyone made it out of the house safely, and no one was hurt.

Multiple agencies responded to help put out the flames, but officials said they were having some water supply issues because there was no fire hydrant in that area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.