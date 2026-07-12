Fatal fiery Saturday crash in Johnson County could cause Sunday traffic delays on Hwy. 171

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The Brief A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle left at least one person dead and caused two vehicles and the motorcycle to catch fire on State Highway 171 on Saturday evening. Potential lane closures are expected to affect traffic on Sunday as crash investigators return to the scene in the 7600 block of North State Highway 171. The cause of the fatal crash is unknown and remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.



A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle left at least one person dead and triggered an hours-long closure of a major highway in Johnson County Saturday evening, authorities said.

Godley motorcycle crash

What we know:

Emergency crews with the Godley Fire Department were dispatched at 6:40 p.m. to the scene of a major accident in the 7600 block of North State Highway 171. First responders reported finding two vehicles and a motorcycle on fire at the location.

As the response escalated, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office issued a traffic advisory to assist the Godley Police Department with traffic control. By 8:55 p.m., emergency officials confirmed the wreck was a fatal crash investigation, prompting law enforcement to shut down Highway 171 in both directions.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes as traffic remained gridlocked for several hours.

Fire crews cleared the scene just after 10:30 p.m., and the roadway was expected to reopen shortly thereafter. However, the Godley Fire Department warned drivers traveling along Highway 171 on Sunday, July 12, to prepare for potential lane or road closures in the same area as investigators return to the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has taken over the ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragic incident," the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.