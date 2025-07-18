Fatal crash shuts down SH 360 near Six Flags in Arlington

article

A deadly crash early Friday morning has shut down all southbound lanes of SH 360 near Six Flags, impacting rush-hour traffic. The lanes have since reopened.

What we know:

Arlington police are directing drivers on southbound Loop 360 to turn around and detour onto Avenue J. After several hours of lane closure, the highway has been reopened.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash, as well as the number of vehicles or individuals involved, remains unclear. Information is limited as authorities investigate the scene.