Fans allowed in the stands for PBR event at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Fans are back at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as professional bull riding returns this weekend.

PBR Unleash the Beast event is back in town for the first time in 16 years.

This is one of the first major events in Dickies Arena since the pandemic started.

About half of arena capacity will be used to have social distancing

Fans had to wear face masks the entire time they are inside, and social distancing signs were up throughout.

Advertisement

Unused seats were blocked off.

One family that owns some of the bulls being used Saturday night is from Ohio. They said this is the first event they’ve had in months.