FAA: 3 dead, 1 critically injured in plane crash in Bryan, Texas
BRYAN, Texas - Three people have been killed and a fourth critically injured when a plane crashed at the city-owned airport in Bryan, Texas.
City spokesperson Kristen Waggener said details of the Sunday afternoon crash, including a possible cause, were not yet known.
Federal Aviation spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said the single-engine airplane with four people on board crashed at Coulter Field Airport, about 85 miles northwest of Houston shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The names of those on board have not been released.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.