Groups helping the homeless in this extreme North Texas heat

A lot of people are working hard to make sure some of the most vulnerable people in North Texas are safe in the dangerous heat.

Our Calling in Dallas is working to help the homeless during the high temperatures.

On Tuesday, its outreach center is planning to operate as a cooling station.

It is staying open until 5 p.m., an extra two hours longer than usual.

It stays open for excessive heat when the heat index reaches 105 degrees or above.

They’ll have bottled water, snacks, and other supplies on hand for those who need help.

Our Calling estimates there are about 10,000 unsheltered people in the city and Dallas County.

Those living on the streets are especially susceptible to hyperthermia, heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration.

"I think for a lot of them, they know it's coming, if they've been living on the streets for a while, but to have it hit so early this year and have June just be so brutal, I think there's kind of a dread in it as you look forward to a whole summer of this," said Juliana Williams, with Our Calling. "And so what we're really hopeful for is that dread and that anticipation is a little bit of an impetus for us to build a relationship to say, 'Hey, you don't have to do this anymore. Let's help you. Let's help find a permanent solution.'"

People who want to help can drop off donations at Our Calling’s facility.

They recommend items like sunblock, new and gently used sunglasses and hats, cooling neck wraps, snack packs with foods that won’t melt in the heat, and cases of water.

People can also make a financial donation.