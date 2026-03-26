Ex-Denton ISD employee arrested for injury to a child
DENTON, Texas - A former Denton ISD employee was arrested for an incident involving a child on campus.
What we know:
Alexis Ray, 22, was booked into the Denton County jail on Friday and charged with injury to a child.
Denton ISD confirmed the incident that led to the charge occurred last week at Strickland Middle School.
Ray is no longer employed by the district, Denton ISD said.
What they're saying:
"Campus administration worked with the district to address the matter in accordance with district policy. As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and the actions of this individual do not reflect the values of Denton ISD. We will continue to take every necessary step to ensure our classrooms remain safe and supportive learning environments for our students," Denton ISD said in a statement.
What we don't know:
Neither the police nor the school district has shared details of what happened.
No information about the injured child was released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Denton ISD and Denton County jail records.