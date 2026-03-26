Ex-Denton ISD employee arrested for injury to a child

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The Brief Alexis Ray, 22, was arrested and charged with injury to a child following an incident last week at Strickland Middle School in Denton. Denton ISD confirmed that Ray is no longer employed by the district and stated they are cooperating with the police investigation. Specific details regarding the incident or the extent of the child’s injuries have not been released by officials at this time.



A former Denton ISD employee was arrested for an incident involving a child on campus.

What we know:

Alexis Ray, 22, was booked into the Denton County jail on Friday and charged with injury to a child.

Denton ISD confirmed the incident that led to the charge occurred last week at Strickland Middle School.

Ray is no longer employed by the district, Denton ISD said.

What they're saying:

"Campus administration worked with the district to address the matter in accordance with district policy. As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and the actions of this individual do not reflect the values of Denton ISD. We will continue to take every necessary step to ensure our classrooms remain safe and supportive learning environments for our students," Denton ISD said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Neither the police nor the school district has shared details of what happened.

No information about the injured child was released.