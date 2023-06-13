17-year-old killed in Grand Prairie, shooting suspect arrested

A man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old in Grand Prairie is now in jail.

Erick Munoz, 17, was driven to the hospital by friends after he was shot on Saturday at Lake Ridge Parkway.

He later died at the hospital.

Grand Prairie Police said that based on witness statements they identified the suspected shooter was 18-year-old Anthony Moran.

Anthony Moran (Courtesy: Grand Prairie Police)

On Sunday, Moran was arrested.

Detectives said that Munoz and Moran were "engaged in a disturbance" when, eventually, Moran opened fire.

The 18-year-old is being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000,000.