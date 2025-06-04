Emergency sewer line break: City of Rowlett warns of system backups

article

The Brief The City of Rowlett is responding to a sewer main collapse Wednesday night. Residents in the affected area are urged to comply with city instructions and avoid flushing toilets to help reduce pressure on the system. Crews are making emergency repairs, but the estimated time for completion is currently unknown.



The City of Rowlett is warning residents of an "emergency" sewer line break on Wednesday night.

They say residents in the area outlined above are urged to comply with their instructions as they fix the issue.

Rowlett Sewer Emergency

What we know:

The city says a 24-inch sewer main collapsed near Liberty Grove Road and Chiesa Road, causing backups in the area. Crews are working to make emergency repairs.

They say there is no impact on the safety of the water supply, and all drinking water is still safe.

What we don't know:

The city did not provide a time estimate for the repair's completion.