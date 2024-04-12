Child hurt after Maserati crashes with school bus in Ellis County

article

A student was hurt after a Maserati Ghibli crashed with a school bus in Ellis County.

The crash involving an Ellis County co-op school bus happened Friday afternoon on FM 44 near Goodwyn Road just outside of the town of Avalon.

Texas DPS says the driver of the Maserati veered into oncoming traffic. The bus driver swerved to the right but was hit by the Maserati on its left side.

Italy ISD says the co-op bus ended up on its side, but all staff and students made it out of the bus.

The 15-year-old student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one else was hurt.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges.