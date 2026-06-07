Woman dies following rescue from fatal South Oak Cliff house fire

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The Brief A woman rescued from a heavy house fire in Dallas on Thursday has died from her injuries, authorities announced Saturday. An elderly man remains hospitalized in critical condition following the Starkey Street blaze, which also killed three animals. Firefighters battled heavy flames for an hour to extinguish the fire; the cause remains undetermined and under active investigation.



A 63-year-old woman pulled by firefighters from a burning home in Dallas on Thursday has died from her injuries, authorities said Saturday.

Fatal Dallas house fire

The woman, identified as Donna Jean Green, and an elderly man were both rescued in critical condition after a heavy fire broke out at a one-story residence in the 6600 block of Starkey Street on June 4. Dallas Fire-Rescue officials were notified Saturday that the woman died from her injuries at the hospital.

The man remains hospitalized in critical condition. Three animals also died in the blaze.

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Firefighters were initially dispatched to the home at 9:26 p.m. Thursday and arrived to find heavy flames pouring from the front of the house. Crews immediately entered the burning house in rescue mode after receiving reports that two people were trapped inside.

Personnel battled the flames for about an hour before declaring the fire extinguished at 10:24 p.m.

The cause of the fatal fire remains undetermined and is under investigation by Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.